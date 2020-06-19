Twitter has now hit Trump with a ‘manipulated media’ tag for a doctored video

Adding fuel to the Trumpster fire, Twitter has now hit Donald Trump with yet another label on one of his tweets. This time, Twitter slapped a little “Manipulated media” label on a video that Trump posted that showed two children playing.

The original video is adorable. It shows two little besties – one black, one white – reuniting with quite possibly the biggest hug in the world and then playing. It’s precious. It gives me life. Then Trump and company decided to add a fake banner to it. Taking one snippet of the video, where the black child is apparently running from the white child (they were playing), the video shows CNN branding with the headline “Terrified todler (sic) runs from racist baby” on it.

Supporters are claiming that it is satire, but the original tweet offers no references or wording to support that. It’s the video and nothing else. In today’s political climate, the intentions here are clear, regardless of the mental gymnastics one might do to justify it. It is intended to further divide us. It is not a joke.

CNN responded to Trump’s tweet, noting, “CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better.”

A Twitter spokesperson tells Engadget, “This Tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context.”

Twitter first introduced the “manipulated media” tag back in February of this year. Last month, Twitter hit Trump with a misinformation label regarding mail-in ballots.

