Twitter adds Bookmarks to its public vanity post metrics

As reported by several Twitter users, including PopBase, an account that calls itself “your best source for all pop culture related entertainment, news, award show coverage, chart updates, statistics and more,” Twitter has added yet another public-facing vanity metric to its User Interface (UI).

Twitter now shows the number of bookmarks a tweet has. pic.twitter.com/pzs0xtSbAB — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 16, 2023

This time around, it’s not view counts, which Musk claimed would be “made optional,” or separate Quote Tweet numbers as they’ve previously provided.

The latest user innovation from the $44b tech giant?

Well, now, when you look at someone else’s tweet, you’ll know how many other people (but not who, as you do with public accounts Retweets, Quote Tweets, and Likes) bookmarked the tweet.

That’s it.

Bookmark metrics have been months in the making

It should come as no surprise that Elon Musk telegraphed this move a few months ago, referring to the Bookmark functionality as a “quiet like” that can “increment (?) your likes counter.”

Yes, that will be added in an upcoming release. Also, if your tweet is bookmarked, it will be treated as a “quiet like” and increment your likes counter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 20, 2023

In honor of this new feature, I dug through my bookmarks to see a few posts I honored with my “quiet like.”

Hold our bear… I mean, beer.



Coming for your life this summer.



🧪🐊🌨️🧸 pic.twitter.com/8V0WlPq8GY — The Asylum (@theasylumcc) February 24, 2023

I don’t remember Bookmarking this particular post from The Asylum, the film studio behind “Sharknado“, announcing their new movie “Attack of the Meth Gator,” but I’m glad I did.

This is literally the funniest thing I have seen in 2 years pic.twitter.com/yaJXfsFyTg — d (@danielslaterr) August 9, 2022

I absolutely remember Bookmarking this delightful video of What We Do in the Shadows star Natasia Demetriou in some sort of absurdist cooking show sketch.

And last, but not least, I Bookmarked this Tweet that aggregated out one of Russell Wilson’s mortifying TikToks, and I’d do it again!

