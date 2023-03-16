News
Twitter adds Bookmarks to its public vanity post metrics
The move follows Elon Musk’s proclamation that Bookmarks are the “quiet like.”`
As reported by several Twitter users, including PopBase, an account that calls itself “your best source for all pop culture related entertainment, news, award show coverage, chart updates, statistics and more,” Twitter has added yet another public-facing vanity metric to its User Interface (UI).
This time around, it’s not view counts, which Musk claimed would be “made optional,” or separate Quote Tweet numbers as they’ve previously provided.
The latest user innovation from the $44b tech giant?
Well, now, when you look at someone else’s tweet, you’ll know how many other people (but not who, as you do with public accounts Retweets, Quote Tweets, and Likes) bookmarked the tweet.
That’s it.
Bookmark metrics have been months in the making
It should come as no surprise that Elon Musk telegraphed this move a few months ago, referring to the Bookmark functionality as a “quiet like” that can “increment (?) your likes counter.”
In honor of this new feature, I dug through my bookmarks to see a few posts I honored with my “quiet like.”
I don’t remember Bookmarking this particular post from The Asylum, the film studio behind “Sharknado“, announcing their new movie “Attack of the Meth Gator,” but I’m glad I did.
I absolutely remember Bookmarking this delightful video of What We Do in the Shadows star Natasia Demetriou in some sort of absurdist cooking show sketch.
And last, but not least, I Bookmarked this Tweet that aggregated out one of Russell Wilson’s mortifying TikToks, and I’d do it again!
What do you think about Twitter’s public-facing metrics? Let us know in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Meta is mulling the idea of a text-based social platform like Twitter
- Elon Musk wants to lead Twitter until the end of 2023
- Elon fills Twitter’s For You page with his own tweets (updated)
- Twitter finally defaults to your preferred timeline on mobile