Elon fills up Twitter’s For You page with his own tweets

Elon Musk was apparently so annoyed by his lackluster Twitter reach that he turned the Twitter For You page into his own personal feed.

Many users have noticed that Musk has become more prominent on their For You pages. Looking through my own page, I see five Elon tweets within the first 15 or so posts on the page.

This comes just a few days after the billionaire complained that he wasn’t getting enough interaction on his own platform.

He even fired an engineer who told him that his impression numbers aren’t a bug and that people are simply less interested in his ridiculous antics.

Musk seemingly confirmed that something was incorrectly pushing his tweets on the For You page. “Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh…’algorithm,'” he tweeted this morning.

Jane Manchun Wong, a developer known for reverse-engineering social media apps to learn new secrets and features, shared a feature suggestion in Musk’s replies.

Wong jokingly suggested adding an “Elon Musk” tab to the For You and Following tabs we see on the home screen.

Then, the platform can make everyone’s device default to the Elon Musk tab whenever they open Twitter. That way, Elon’s precious ego won’t be tarnished now that people find him much less interesting than before.

This whole ordeal seems way too funny to actually be true. But we’ve seen what Elon has done to Twitter over the last few months, so nothing should surprise us anymore.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: