Meta is mulling the idea of a text-based social platform like Twitter

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is exploring a text-based social platform to rival Elon Musk’s Twitter.

A company spokesperson speaking with the BBC says Meta is “exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.”

Decentralized in this context means the platform will run like Mastodon. That means the site will pool content for different servers, each run and moderated by separate entities.

“We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests” said the spokesperson.

The potential platform already has a codename. Meta’s calling it “P92,” according to a report from MoneyControl. It’s not a catchy name, so we don’t expect that’s what the public will call it, but at the same, so isn’t Meta, so take that how you will.

The new platform would get a chance to rival Twitter. Twitter has been chaotic since Elon Musk took over in October. Many users seem tired of the billionaire’s antics and seek a new platform to join.

Of course, there’s no release date or idea of what Meta’s new social platform could look like. The company always works in many areas, including the Metaverse, so this app may never see the light.

However, if anyone has the power to shake up the social media world, it’s arguably Meta. The company has been running successful social platforms for more than a decade at this point.

Twitter has already laid the groundwork for what works in this space, but with Meta’s expertise and resources, they could take it to the next level and potentially attract a wave of new users.

If Meta can improve upon what Twitter has already established, many users could be enticed to jump ship.

