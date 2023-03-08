Meta is bringing Messenger back to the Facebook mobile app

After Messenger left Facebook in favor of its own separate app, Meta is adding your inbox back to the Facebook mobile app.

Meta revealed its plans to bring Messenger back in a blog post from the Head of Facebook, Tom Alison.

The overarching theme of the post was to discuss Facebook’s integration of AI discovery as a way to open up the platform beyond what it’s currently known for.

But a notable change in these efforts is bringing Messenger back to the Facebook mobile app.

“We are testing the ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app and you’ll see us expand this testing soon,” writes Tom Alison, Head of Facebook. Ultimately, we want it to be easy and convenient for people to connect and share, whether in the Messenger app or directly within Facebook.

Bringing the company’s messaging app back to the main Facebook app seemingly aids in achieving Meta’s goals. The idea is to promote sharing and discovery without the need for opening a second app.

Since separating nine years ago, Messenger has become one of the most popular messaging apps in the world.

And Facebook continues to thrive with over 2 billion active users, despite struggles keeping young people on the platform.

Everyone’s current metric for success in social media is TikTok. TikTok makes it easier for users to share content with their friends through its built-in messaging feature.

That’s what Meta hopes to capture by bringing Messenger back to the Facebook mobile app.

