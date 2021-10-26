Facebook is bummed that young adults are leaving and wants to lure them back

It’s no secret that Facebook isn’t nearly as popular as it once was when it comes to teens and young adults. While Instagram is still doing well (for the most part), many are spending less time on Facebook-owned platforms in exchange for things like TikTok.

Now, Mark Zuckerberg, during the same investors call where he spoke about the Facebook Papers, the Facebook boss spoke about who is using Facebook and Instagram and discussed refocusing on young adults.

“So much of our services have gotten dialed to be the best for the most people who use them, rather than specifically for young adults,” says Zuckerberg.

He also discussed how TikTok is “one of the most effective competitors” that Facebook has faced and that Instagram will see some changes over time to focus more on Reels, Facebook’s version of TikTok.

This is not going to be an overnight change and could realistically take years to come to fruition. The big question here is will any of it matter?

At this point, Facebook’s name is as tarnished as it has ever been and users are demanding more from their social platforms of choice. Will feature tweaks and algorithm tweaks be enough to bring people back?

This is just the latest news regarding the social giant’s desire to appeal to a younger demographic.

Previously, it was revealed that Instagram was working on a “kids” version of the photosharing app, before it was effectively squashed by literally almost everyone having issues with it.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: