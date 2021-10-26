Here’s Mark Zuckerberg’s response to the massive Facebook Papers news dump

If you’ve been on the internet or literally consumed any kind of news over the past couple of weeks, you’ve probably noticed that Facebook is getting dragged through the mud over what the media is calling the Facebook Papers.

Now, during an earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg has commented on the situation to investors. It’s about what you’d expect from the Facebook boss, just words that have no meaning.

It’s literally the minimum of what could be said, which is pretty on-brand for the social giant as a whole, if we’re being honest.

“Good faith criticism helps us get better, but my view is that we are seeing a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company. The reality is that we have an open culture that encourages discussion and research on our work so we can make progress on many complex issues that are not specific to just us,” stated Zuckerberg.

This is the second time Zuckerberg has spoken up about all of the news regarding Facebook. Previously, he took to Facebook to address everything going on.

In recent weeks, thanks to Frances Haugen, a former employee at the company, over 10,000 pages of internal Facebook documents have been released to the media and the SEC. The information contained within paints a picture that even the staunchest Facebook supports might have a hard time defending.

If you are interested in seeing a comprehensive rundown, head over here and just start scrolling, you might be surprised to see just how deep this rabbit hole goes.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: