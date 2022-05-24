Mark Zuckerberg is being sued over Cambridge Analytica breach

Mark Zuckerberg is the target of a new lawsuit for his role in the Cambridge Analytica data breach at Facebook. Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a lawsuit, claiming Zuckerberg failed to protect consumer data following the breach.

The Cambridge Analytica breach was brought to light back in 2018 when Facebook revealed that more than 80 million of its customers’ data was being harvested. At the time, Cambridge Analytica was a data company working for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

According to a report from ABCNews, Racine had previously filed a lawsuit against Facebook in 2018. Findings during that litigation process led Racine to file this particular lawsuit.

“The evidence shows Mr. Zuckerberg was personally involved in Facebook’s failure to protect the privacy and data of its users leading directly to the Cambridge Analytica incident. This unprecedented security breach exposed tens of millions of Americans’ personal information, and Mr. Zuckerberg’s policies enabled a multi-year effort to mislead users about the extent of Facebook’s wrongful conduct,” said Racine in a press release on Monday.

This particular lawsuit targets one of the main objectives of Facebook as a business. It alleges that Facebook convinces users to share every detail about their life so that Zuckerberg and the company can “continue to grow even wealthier.”

This isn’t the first lawsuit that Racine has filed this year. The D.C. Attorney General, alongside a few state AGs, targeted Google over its privacy practices back in January.

But this time, Racine is targeting Zuckerberg specifically. However, lawsuits like this tend to take a ridiculous amount of time. It could be years before we hear of any outcomes of this suit.

