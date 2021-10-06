Mark Zuckerberg’s response to the whistleblower is exactly the kind of bullshit we’ve come to expect

Mark Zuckerberg has finally decided to break his silence regarding the whistleblower who leaked thousands of company documents. Frances Haugen is a former Facebook employee who has been feeding internal documents to The Wall Street Journal over the last couple of weeks.

Haugen has now testified in front of Congress in regards to the documents that she has been spreading. The congressional hearing focused mainly on the claims that Instagram increases feelings of depression and other mental health issues in teenagers.

Until now, Facebook’s leader has been unusually quiet about all that has taken place over the last few weeks. The platform’s creator has finally taken to his own profile to break his silence with a memo that he originally shared within the company, saying that Haugen’s claims “don’t make any sense.”

One of Haugen’s primary claims is that Facebook intentionally promotes content that makes us angry, something that Zuckerberg says is “deeply illogical,” adding “We make money from ads, and advertisers consistently tell us they don’t want their ads next to harmful or angry content.”

Zuckerberg goes on to refute most of what Haugen has claimed, a stance that is to be expected. He says that Facebook doesn’t “prioritize profit over safety and well-being,” a statement that almost made me laugh.

Whether or not all of Haugen’s claims are true about Facebook, the revelations certainly shed some light on exactly what’s going on at the company. Again, I hope that this can be the wake-up call that we need as a society to stop allowing social media platforms to run and ruin our lives.

