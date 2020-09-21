Connect with us

Apple

You can now customize your app icons on iOS 14 – here’s how

It takes a bit of time, but it’s totally worth it.

custom iphone ios 14 homescreen
Image: Mary Motley / KnowTechie

One of the new features to hit your iPhone in iOS 14 is the ability to customize your Home Screen. Yes, you are no longer constrained to the icons that Apple and the app developers chose for icons. You can change them all if you want, for any icon you find online, all without having to jailbreak your iPhone.

That means you can finally customize your iPhone to be unique to you, instead of just having the same Home Screen as everybody else. There are a couple of big caveats before we start, with the biggest being that you’ll lose Notification badges on your new icons. Maybe that’s a bonus to you, I know I hate being reminded that I’ve got hundreds of emails to attend to.

The other thing is that technically you’re replacing your normal app icons with Shortcuts, so you’ll see the Shortcuts app launch before your intended app. If that is likely to annoy you, maybe give customizing your icons a miss for the time being.

Here’s how to change your icons on iOS 14

custom icons on ios 14

Image: Maggie Zhu

The first thing you need is some icons to use for your Shortcuts. There are many sites on the web that let you download free icons, such as Flaticon, or icons8. Find all the ones you need for all the apps you want to make Shortcuts for, and let’s get to work!

  1. Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone or iPad

    shortcuts app on iphone

    Image: KnowTechie

  2. Tap the + icon at the top right

    shortcuts app on iphone

    Image: KnowTechie

  3. Tap on Add Action

    ios 14 shortcuts app

    Image: KnowTechie

  4. Type “Open App” into the text field then tap on Open App

    ios 14 shortcuts app

    Image: KnowTechie

  5. Tap on Choose

    ios shortcuts app

    Image: KnowTechie

  6.  Search for the app you want to use a custom icon for, then tap on it
  7. Tap the three dots at the top right corner

    ios shortcuts app

    Image: KnowTechie

  8. Tap on Add to Home Screen

    ios shortcuts app

    Image: KnowTechie

  9.  Then tap on the placeholder app icon, because the thing we want is custom icons, right?

    ios shortcuts app

    Image: KnowTechie

  10.  Tap on either Take Photo, Choose Photo, or Choose File depending on where the image you want to replace the icon is located
  11. Select your replacement image
  12. Then rename the app in the text field

    ios shortcuts app

    Image: KnowTechie

  13.  Tap on Add at the top right
  14. Tap on Done
  15. Now when you go back to the Home Screen you will see your custom icon.

    custom icon on iphone

    Image: KnowTechie

  16. Have fun doing this for all the icons you want to replace

Now you know how to reskin your iPhone with custom icons in iOS 14. Will you create a coherent, stylish design, or will your home screens end up looking like your average MySpace profile?

What do you think? Plan on switching up your iPhone home screen with iOS 14? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Related Topics
Comments

More in Apple