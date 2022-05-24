EA reportedly wants to be acquired by Disney, Apple, or Amazon

Electronic Arts (EA) is the latest video game company to shop around for a merger or potential buyer. The company is reportedly in talks with Apple, Disney, and Amazon as it looks for a potential buyer.

According to a recent report from Puck, EA has been actively and consistently shopping for an opportunity over the last couple of years. The company is supposedly looking for a deal that would keep CEO Andrew Wilson on to run the company.

Among the frontrunners in potential acquisition talks is the Cupertino giant, Apple. This would be a major expansion into gaming for Apple. The iPhone creator only launched its first foray into gaming with Apple Arcade back in 2019.

EA has also reportedly been in talks with Amazon and Disney about some sort of deal. The company spoke with Disney as recently as March to propose a “more meaningful relationship,” though it’s unclear exactly what that means.

Image: Respawn

EA is one of the biggest companies in the gaming space today. The company is responsible for massive franchises like Madden and FIFA. And it is well known for its huge hits like Apex Legends and the Battlefield franchise.

Whichever company eventually acquires, or merges with, EA will have a major leg up in the gaming world. Of course, a company spokesperson told Puck that EA would not comment on “rumors and speculation relating to M&A.”

An EA merger or acquisition would be another major shift in the gaming world following Microsoft’s Blizzard acquisition and Sony’s recent purchase of Bungie. If any of the companies mentioned above were to purchase EA, they would instantly become one of the biggest players in gaming.

