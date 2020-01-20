Why does my Xbox One keep turning itself off?

Okay, so you’ve had your Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X for a while now, and everything was going swimmingly. Until, you know, it wasn’t, and your prized console started switching itself off.

Sometimes it’ll switch off straight away when you press the power button, sometimes it’ll let you play a game for a while before turning off, or some days it’ll be completely random as to when it’ll decide it’s had enough and turns off.

Now, this might mean you need to talk to Xbox Support, but there are a few things you can try before that.

Why does your Xbox One turn itself off?

Short answer: Usually this is heat-related

The first thing to check (as with most hardware issues) is the power cord. Is it plugged in fully, does it have any visible damage, does it have any bends in it? If you find anything wrong with it, replace the cable and see if your problems go away. Also try using a different power socket, as the metal springs inside sockets loosen in time, and this could be causing the issue.

Next, make sure that there’s enough of an air-gap between the top of your console and whatever is above it. An inch or so is great, so if there’s something sitting right on top or if the shelf above is too close – move things around. The vents for the fan inside your Xbox One are on the top of the console, so anything blocking this can lead to overheating. If you get a message on your Xbox saying the console is getting improper ventilation, turn it off, wait one hour, move the console to a well-ventilated area, turn on.

READ MORE: Can you install games while your Xbox One is off?

Then look for telltale dust build-up around the vents on your Xbox One. If you see some, you’ll have to clean it off, or possibly even replace the fan. Here’s a guide on how to disassemble your Xbox One so you can clean the fan.

If your Xbox One is still turning off randomly at this stage, it’s time to talk to Xbox Support, who might ask you to send your console in for repairs.

What do you think? Have you had any issues with your Xbox One turning off? What did you do? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.