Whether you game on a PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, or even a Sega Genesis, you are going to need things – accessories.

Chairs, microphones, headsets, and so on. Gaming is much more than just a console and controller. It’s an entire ecosystem of consumption and creation. It’s an environment created around your gaming needs, to not only complement your sessions but enhance them as well.

And there’s no shortage of gaming accessories to choose from, all with broad use capabilities. Because no matter what, we all need something a bit more than what comes in the box, regardless of what logo is on that box.

These gaming accessories will surely level up your gameplay.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro (Best Headset)

Image: KnowTechie

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro works with any gaming system and has some keen features that set it apart from the pack.

It has an AI-powered noise-canceling microphone that silences background noise using an AI algorithm to identify and block erroneous sounds. It also retracts into the earcup.

An OLED base station with dual USB ports allows quick swapping between gaming systems and spare battery charging.

But the audio delivery is where this headset really stands out. 360° Spatial Audio puts you right into the action. High-fidelity drivers and a pro-grade Parametric equalizer ensure you get the perfect sound delivery every time you put them on.

That means you can hear every tiny sound, whether footsteps in Call of Duty: Warzone, or fungal zombies in the distance in Last of Us. If you want to hear everything and hear it to near perfection, then go with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset.

Best Headset SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset 4.3 $349.99 $294.39 The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is compatible across a wide range of platforms including PC, PlayStation, and VR. Equipped with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth wireless technology, it enhances immersive gaming. What We Like: 360° spatial audio

Hot swappable batteries

Noise cancelation

Dual audio streams

Noise-cancelling mic What We Didn't Like: Very expensive

HyperX QuadCast (Best Microphone)

Image: KnowTechie

When searching for a microphone for streaming or chat, you can’t go wrong with the HyperX QuadCast. It works with everything from Xbox to Mac (and even PS4) and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak.

It also works with most major streaming platforms such as Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit and is built with features to enhance your streaming audio.

It has a tap-to-mute sensor with LED status light, an anti-vibration shock mount to limit physical sounds from bumping the mic, and easy gain control.

You can also select your polar pattern (stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional) based on your broadcast needs (single-person gaming, podcasting with a guest, and so on).

The HyperX QuadCast is a superb addition to your streaming or gaming setup.

Best Microphone HyperX QuadCast - USB Condenser Gaming Microphone 4.8 $139.99 $109.99 The HyperX QuadCast is a versatile USB condenser gaming microphone, ideal for streamers, podcasters, and gamers. It features a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator, and four selectable polar patterns. What We Like: Anti-vibration shock mount

Gain control

LED status indicator

Cool red lighting

Selectable polar patterns What We Didn't Like: USB only

Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor (Best Monitor)

Image: KnowTechie

With a 1ms response time, you won’t get ghosting images with the Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor. Instead, you’ll get sharp colors no matter the action, and near-perfect illumination.

This is a Wide Quad HD resolution monitor (3440 x 1440) delivering 5 million pixels of detailed gaming imagery. If you are going to game on a monitor, don’t use that old Dell you scarfed out of the trash at work.

A gaming monitor can make all the difference in your performance in a game. After all, games are a visual medium, so it makes sense to enhance that as best as possible.

With LED back cover lights and an affordable price tag, the Sceptre 34-inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor will look great on your desktop.

Best Monitor Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor 4.5 $289.97 $239.97 The Sceptre 34-Inch Curved Ultrawide WQHD Monitor, with its 3440 x 1440 resolution, provides sharp and vibrant visuals. With an up to 165Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, and 1ms response time, this monitor offers a smooth, color-accurate viewing experience, ideal for both casual use and high-performance gaming. What We Like: 165Hz refresh rate

2x DisplayPort

Curved display

Wide Quad HD resolution

LED backcover What We Didn't Like: Poor out-of-the-box color calibration

Redragon GS520 RGB (Best Speakers)

Image: KnowTechie

There are three ways to experience sound when gaming, one of them being through compact speakers like the Redragon GS520 RGB desktop speakers. The other ways are through some sort of headphones, or through a massive stereo system that pisses off the neighbors.

While those methods have their appeal, for most scenarios all you need are some quality speakers.

And these are quality speakers at a very low cost. They have touch-controlled RGB lighting (cause everyone loves RGB) and enhanced sound drivers with a stereo core. That equates to stereo sound in a small package, none of that mono crap.

Volume buttons replace the classic knob, and there are three available colors (black, white, and pink) to match your setup.

The Redragon GS520 RGB desktop speakers aren’t too complex, but they certainly deliver the sound you need to play.

Best Speakers Redragon GS520 RGB Desktop Speakers 4.4 $35.99 $32.99 The Redragon GS520 RGB Desktop Speakers offer an enhanced listening experience with a 2.0 channel stereo core. These speakers have remarkable bass and sound performance, featuring six colorful LED modes for visual appeal. Along with easy-access volume control, these speakers offer a versatile and enriching auditory experience. What We Like: Three colors

All with RGB lighting

Volume buttons instead of knobs

Plug and Play

Touch controlled lighting

2.0 channel stereo core What We Didn't Like: Doesn't double-up well for music

Elgato HD60 X (Best Capture Card)

Image: KnowTechie

Playing alone is great and all, but when you want to stream and share your game captures, then you’ll need the Elgato HD60 X.

This capture card works with any app, including OBS, Streamlabs, Vmix, Zoom, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and even Microsoft Teams. Yes, that’s right, Teams.

Anyway, with 4K passthrough, this capture card will enable all your viewers to jump into the action right along with you.

Gaming isn’t an individual sport these days, there’s entire livings being made off streaming. And if you are streaming your gameplay, a capture card is what makes it possible, especially for console gaming.

In the world of capture cards, the Elgato HD60 X sits at the top with its 4K abilities and high-speed streaming.

Best Capture Card Elgato HD60 X 4.5 $179.99 $149.95 The Elgato HD60 X is a high-quality game capture device designed for professional use. It offers the capability to capture PlayStation and Xbox gameplay with ultra-low latency, supporting Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and up to 4K60 HDR10 passthrough. What We Like: Plug and play

Works with most streaming aps

Low latency

Zero watermarks

Premium 4K passthrough What We Didn't Like: High resolution or high frame rate (not both)

Razer Kiyo Pro (Best Webcam)

Image: KnowTechie

The Razer Kiyo Pro is a great little webcam. It works with all the major streaming platforms and is Streamlabs certified.

It delivers uncompressed full HD 1080p fidelity at 60FPS. The wide-angle lens has an adjustable FOV, with customizable field-of-view options of 103°, 90°, and 80°.

When streaming, sometimes your audience wants to see your face and reactions. While not everyone’s preference when it comes to streaming, having a solid webcam to accurately reflect your perfectly quaffed environment helps.

The Razer Kiyo Pro comes from a reliable gaming brand, with specs that will only serve to enhance your streams.

Best Webcam Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam 4.4 $199.99 $89.95 If you want a webcam for streaming, then get a webcam for streaming. What We Like: What we like:

Full HD 1080p

60FPS

Works in low light

HDR-enabled

Wide angle lens What We Didn't Like: Autofocus issues

Razer software is buggy

Noise-canceling is not great

Secretlab Titan Evo (Best Chair)

Image: KnowTechie

You need to sit while gaming and the Secretlab Titan Evo is a great place to sit. This is the product of an evolution of gaming chairs, from that weird rocking chair that sat on the floor, to dragging in a dining room table chair.

With 4-way lumbar support, 4D armrests, and a magnetic head pillow, this chair fully supports your ergonomic needs.

Plus it comes in a bunch of colors and designs, from basic grey to Minecraft-themed. There are vinyl and cloth versions, as well as different sizes based on your build.

While not as cheap as a gaming chair from the back of an office supply store, the Secretlab Titan Evo will look a lot better and last a lot longer.

Best Chair Secretlab Titan Gaming Chair 4.4 $659.00 The Secretlab Titan Evo is a sophisticated gaming chair offering superior personalized support and performance. It features cutting-edge engineering technologies, advanced designs, and ergonomic benefits, including reclining capability and armrests. What We Like: Comes in small, regular, and x-large

4D armrests

Magnetic head pillow

4-way lumbar support

Multiple colorways What We Didn't Like: Very expensive

Gunnar Optiks (Best Glasses)

Image: Josh Knowles / KnowTechie

Gunnar Optiks designed its glasses to protect the eyes of gamers and monitor users. Keeping out the blue light from digital screens helps with so many things.

It reduces fatigue headaches, helps improve sleep, reduces eye strain, prevents dry eyes, and improves performance. Protecting our eyes means longer gaming sessions without visual exhaustion.

While there are plenty of blue blocker glasses out there, Gunnar makes it a point to partner with major gaming publishers and titles, bringing us a massive selection of styles. We can choose from wraparounds, classic readers, and so much more.

If you are rubbing your eyes reading this on a bright monitor, then check out Gunnar Optiks.

Best Glasses GUNNAR Optiks 4.5 Gunnar Optiks, specializing in treated eyewear, offers a solution to enhance digital life and protect vision. The glasses effectively block harmful blue light, reducing eye strain and fatigue during screen time, providing comfort and protection for eyes in the digital age. What We Like: Dozens of styles

Better than blue blockers

Blocks harmful light

Minimizes glare

Reduces gaming fatigue What We Didn't Like: Styles are quite niche

WD_BLACK Game Drive (Best External Drive)

Image: KnowTechie

Especially true for consoles, storage space is limited and an external drive like the WD_BLACK game drive can help. It’s a great place to store game files, or music and movies. It’s really your call on that.

Like most external drives, this one works with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. And it has a sleek metal top for extra physical protection.

But what sets this external drive apart from other drives is that Western Digital purpose-built this drive for gaming. That means higher transfer speeds up to 130 MB/s and compatibility with next-gen consoles.

While the number of games you can store on the WD_BLACK Game Drive varies based on game size, you’ll never lose sight of your data with an external drive.

Best External Drive WD BLACK 5TB P10 Game Portable External Hard Drive 4.7 $149.99 $139.95 The WD BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive is a portable external hard drive specifically designed for gamers. With a capacity of up to 5TB, it offers ample storage for game libraries. The drive is built for durability and features fast data transfer rates, enhancing gaming performance on the go. What We Like: Capacity from 2TB to 5TB

Super portable

Strong casing

Works with all modern consoles and PC

Purpose built for gamers What We Didn't Like: No USB-C cable included

Frigidaire Gaming Light Up Mini-Fridge (Best for Snacks)

Image: KnowTechie

Finally, let’s store our gaming snacks in the Frigidaire Gaming Light Up Mini-Fridge. Adorned with LED lighting, it makes the perfect accessory for under or even on your gaming desk.

It can store a modest amount of Mountain Dew cans (about six) or your favorite cheese sticks or some Gogurt. Whatever your snack of choice, you can store it here.

This is especially handy when streaming, as we don’t want to wander off-camera to grab a pop from the fridge. While it’s not a large mini-fridge, it’s all you’ll need for those lasting gaming sessions.

Plus the see-through door and lighting system make the Frigidaire Gaming Light Up Mini-Fridge an attractive addition to your gaming setup.

Best for Snacks Frigidaire Gaming Light Up Mini Beverage Refrigerator 3.9 $45.21 The Frigidaire Gaming Light Up Mini Beverage Refrigerator is designed to elevate your gaming experience. It allows you to keep 6 beverages close at hand with its convenient size. This mini fridge boasts cool LED lighting inside, adding an aesthetically appealing touch to your gaming setup. What We Like: RGB lighting

4L storage capacity

110V standard AC power

Heavy duty latch

Easy to clean What We Didn't Like: Quality isn't the best

How to pick the best gaming accessories

This is just a sampling of the gaming accessories out there in the wild. From flight simulator joysticks to keyboards, and platform-specific devices, there’s plenty of accessorizing to do.

If you are just getting into the gaming world, this can seem pretty daunting, but every accessory serves a valid purpose.

Sure, there are some erroneous accessories like branded seats and headset covers, but most of it makes sense.

No matter what gaming accessory you choose, be sure to choose the ones that makes you a better gamer. It’s really down to choosing how to pick the best gaming accessories to enhance your experience.

