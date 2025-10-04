Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Many video games are just as particular about the sound effects as the visuals. So we hook our gaming consoles or PCs up to the best speakers that will envelop us in the world we are playing.

Audio cues and the quietest footsteps make all the difference in games like Call of Duty: Warzone, and where would Resident Evil be without the tension building through music and the screaming jump scares?

Sure, you could get a cheap Bluetooth speaker, but you’ll be missing out on nuance and immersion. You’ve already picked up the best gaming peripherals, so why skimp on your gaming speakers?

There are plenty of speakers for you to choose from, with some manufacturers dominating the market for decades.

Other upstarts with sleek and effective speakers have made a dent in our purchasing habits, while more popular gaming brands have also dipped into the speaker market.

Regardless of which gaming speaker set you choose, know that your experience will only benefit from appropriate sound handling.

The Best Gaming Speakers Money Can Buy Right Now

Edifier G2000 Pro Speakers

The Edifier G2000 Pro speakers are a solid choice for gamers looking to amp up their desktop audio experience.

These compact speakers are packed with features that cater directly to gaming setups, including immersive 7.1 virtual surround sound and customizable RGB lighting to sync with the vibe of your battlestation.

Connectivity is a broad suit here: you get Bluetooth for wireless convenience, along with USB and AUX inputs for serious plug-and-play flexibility, meaning it’s easy to switch between PC, console, or even portable devices without hassle.

In practice, the audio profile of the G2000 Pro is tuned with gamers in mind. You’ll experience distinct directional cues—from enemy footsteps in FPS titles to sweeping orchestral soundtracks in story-driven games—thanks to Edifier’s virtual surround technology.

The 32W RMS output is punchy, especially for the size, providing enough volume for a bedroom or gaming den without distortion creeping in.

And while the bass leans toward a more balanced rather than booming response, it’s tight and present enough to add impact without muddying explosions or in-game dialogue.

Aesthetically, the RGB lighting adds a fun touch and can subtly match your other gear or go bold for late-night sessions. The ergonomic desktop design won’t hog space, and the angled drivers help direct sound right where you want it.

The only downsides are a modest bass range if you’re used to dedicated subwoofers, and the fact that the controls are all front-facing—great for desktop use, but less handy if you’re running these in a bookshelf setup.

270° TempoFlow RGB immersion

USB‑C low‑latency, Bluetooth 5.4

Audioengine A2+

Image: KnowTechie

The Audioengine A2+ speaker set checks most of the boxes when we’re hunting for gaming speakers. These are Bluetooth-capable speakers that you can use to connect wirelessly.

But there are also physical ports on the back, as well as USB and classic AUX connections. So you can plug any device into this speaker. So, a huge check for connectivity.

As for the actual sound, you get 60W with a bit of surround sound, but since these are front-facing speakers and only two, that’s not real surround sound. But it does enough to pick up in-game sounds in the virtual distance.

The only real downside, or a bit of weirdness with the Audioengine A2+ speaker, is that the volume control is in the back.

60W subwoofer

USB and AUX inputes

Logitech Z407

Image: KnowTechie

For the money, you can’t go wrong with the Logitech Z407 speakers for your gaming needs. They are nothing flashy, but with everything Logitech, they are quite functional.

The dual-position speakers sit on your desk horizontally or vertically, and you can put the subwoofer on the floor for maximum bass surround effect. There’s a little in the way of surround sound, though.

The one odd thing about these speakers is the control dial. This is a separate wireless device that requires line-of-sight up to 30 meters to function.

There are no knobs on the speakers; this control dial is all you have. But this makes sense if your speakers are hooked to a console, and you don’t want to get up. It’s like a remote control, which makes the Logitech Z407 an excellent value buy.

80W power delivers serious desktop audio

Multiple connection options

(Bluetooth/USB/3.5mm)

Redragon GS550

Image: KnowTechie

The Redragon GS550 are true budget speakers. But naturally, at under $30, you get what you pay for. There is little in the way of surround sound, and the bass is what you’d expect with this size speaker.

That doesn’t mean the sound is terrible; it’s certainly passable, but it won’t turn any heads. These are perfect speakers for the dorm room.

When it comes to appearance, though, Redragon certainly knows its audience. With a red backlight and front-facing knobs, and 3.5mm inputs, these speakers have a sleek look.

And if you want to get fancy, you can slide them together to form a soundbar. That’s a good feature for a budget speaker like the Redragon GS550.

Red LED backlight matches gaming setups

Plug and play simplicity

Creative Pebble Pro

Image: KnowTechie

The Creative Pebble Pro is a perfect example of a portable pair of speakers to sling in your bag when you’re out and about. They’re also capable enough when back at your desk, making this affordable pair of speakers a dual threat.

The nice thing is that with a single USB-C cable, you can both power and feed audio data to these speakers. This makes them highly portable since they negate the need for extra cables.

If you want, you can plug an adapter into the back of the Creative Pebble Pro speakers to enable Bluetooth, but otherwise you’re out of luck.

Some slick RGB LED lighting rounds out these literally round speakers. So, while they lack accurate booming bass and surround, they at least look good.

That being said, for the size of these speakers, the sound is pretty crisp without distortion. The Creative Pebble Pro speakers are a great buy if you need a pair of speakers for your on-the-move gaming.

Multiple connectivity options included

Clear dialogue and enhanced bass

Razer Nommo Chroma

Image: KnowTechie

Most speakers have a heavy base, which keeps them steady on your desk, but the Razer Nommo Chroma speakers have struts on a thin base. So you don’t want to knock these off your desk accidentally. That’s how things get broken.

Aside from the potential stability issue, these speakers do sound great for game sounds but lose a bit of quality when it comes to music.

But at least the bass is pretty clean. This is due to glass fiber drivers and rear-facing bass ports. The bass knob has automatic gain control, so there’s some adjustment possible.

The RGB lighting is cute, but frankly, it’s not strong enough to show off. Overall, the Razer Nommo Chroma is a fine speaker for your gaming needs, but may fall short of anything else.

RGB lighting syncs with Razer ecosystem

Rear-facing bass ports boost low-end punch

SteelSeries Arena 9

Image: KnowTechie

With two front-facing speakers, two rear-facing speakers, a mid, and a subwoofer, the SteelSeries Arena 9 is a classic surround sound system.

You’ll hear every ambient sound when gaming, and with Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll be able to stream from any device. The entire system is controlled via a separate OLED controller, so there’s no physical remote.

The RGB lighting is reactive, so it responds to what’s going on in a game or movie. This is nice to look at but may require sunglasses as the lights can get a bit bright. It’s still cool, though.

A nice bonus is that the rear speakers are wireless, so you don’t have to worry about running wires through the ceiling. This makes the SteelSeries Arena 9 a great addition to your audio world.

Wireless rear speakers, no cables

RGB lighting syncs with games

LG Ultragear GP9

Image: KnowTechie

You’d think a portable soundbar like the LG Ultragear GP9 would be waterproof, but it’s not. But also, it’s designed for gaming, so the assumption is that it’d be wherever your gaming device is.

Whether that be a PC or console, the battery life is acceptable for such a speaker but could be better. However, this speaker shines with its customized gaming sound and built-in microphone.

The microphone does well with removing ambient sounds and keeping your teammates focused on your voice and not the dog barking. The hi-res audio sounds great during games, primarily through optical audio.

Using its Bluetooth connection has its common flaws; it can be a bit over-compressed at times. Overall, the LG Ultragear GP9 has a solid lightweight form factor and expertly handles in-game sounds.

Built-in microphone for voice chat

5-hour portable battery life

Logitech G560

Image: KnowTechie

The Logitech G560 is a contender for best overall since it carries an excellent sound profile alongside the RGB features. The subwoofer provides a great center, while the two rounded speakers offer reasonably competent 3D sound.

While they aren’t true surround sound, they do a great job of picking up the tiny sounds and creating moderate depth of sound.

As for the RGB lighting, Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC technology is used for game-driven RGB lighting. This helps create a truly immersive gaming experience by modifying light modes in conjunction with your in-game activities.

You can also customize the light zones with the Logitech Family software. The only downside is that the Logitech G560 speakers have been on the market for a while, so you may need to download new drivers.

240W power with booming subwoofer

DTS:X Ultra 7.1 surround sound

How to pick the best gaming speakers

Choosing the best gaming speakers may feel like a crap shoot, but there are differences. Surround sound systems are great but usually require mounting and extra wires.

RGB systems are aesthetically pleasing but often don’t have excellent surround sound or lack accurate bass. While standard two-speaker sets may take up less space, you sacrifice surround and subwoofer-provided bass.

Plus, price has a significant impact on which speakers you choose. While plenty are within acceptable range, the more expensive sets usually offer better sound profiles.

However, there are budget and value speakers that fall in the middle and will usually suffice for your gaming speaker needs.

Tell us — which gaming speakers are you picking? Which speaker from our roundup grabbed your attention? Let us know in the comments below.

