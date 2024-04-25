Cars
Gran Turismo 7 free update showcases Sony’s own car
Get behind the wheel of the Afeela Prototype 2024 before it’s released.
Gran Turismo 7‘s free 1.46 update has been released, and with it, we’ve been graced with three new cars including Sony’s own Afeela Prototype 2024, Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 Sport Coupé ’70, and the Škoda Vision Gran Turismo.
But, that’s not all. There’s also one ‘Extra Menu’ item (Collection: Ferrari 12-Cylinder Engines), three new ‘World Circuits’ events, and a new featured Curation in Scapes.
Sony Afeela Prototype 2024
Developed by Sony Honda Mobility, Gran Turismo 7 players will be able to virtually drive the car before it’s released.
Before the real vehicle is released, we would like as many people as possible to ride it in-game. Please enjoy it.Sony Honda Mobility
Unlike many of the vehicles in GT7, the Afeela Prototype 2024 has minimal options when it comes to upgrades and tuning. Beyond changing the tires and using a power restriction kit, there’s not much else you can do to bolster the vehicle.
The Afeela Prototype 2024 left the likes of a Prius trailing behind. But when it comes to serious contenders like a Ferrari or Toyota Supra, the Afeela Prototype 2024 doesn’t stand much of a chance of winning the top spot.
Get behind the wheel in one of the most realistic driving sims released to date.
