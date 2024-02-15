OpenAI rumored to be developing a search engine with Microsoft Bing

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed startup and maker of ChatGPT, has been allegedly developing a search engine of its own. If the news holds any truth, OpenAI is on its path to compete with the biggest name in search – Google.

The unconfirmed revelations came through an undisclosed source via The Information.

The outlet claims that OpenAI’s new product won’t stand solely on its Artificial Intelligence prowess. Instead, it’ll find its power partly through an alliance with Bing, the Microsoft-owned web search engine.

At this point, no official confirmation has been made. As the tech community waits with bated breath, social media is laden with speculation, excitement, and wait for it… sarcasm.

Currently, Google reigns supreme in search, and beating them at their own game will be no easy feat. Remember, Google isn’t just a search company; they’re also an advertising company to.

But if the buzz proves true, of all the companies about there, OpenAI and Bing could have hawt it takes to shake up the status quo.

Ever the reliable pulse of the public, Twitter was quick to chime in. Tweeting to his followers, Drew Cannon, @DcDigitalUS, celebrated the news, opining “About time. People itching to switch that default.”

An anonymous tweet jokingly commented, “Bring it on, OpenAI! Maybe Google will start making my searches less about ads and more about me!” OpenAI’s reps had no comments to share at press time.

