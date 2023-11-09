Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes gold in Nintendo Switch sales race

Rev those engines, folks – Nintendo has dropped the latest lap times on their top-selling Switch games, and it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe flying past the checkered flag with a staggering 57.01 million units sold.

The recent Super Mario Bros. Movie seems to have sprinkled a little stardust on Mario’s sales, particularly giving Mario Kart 8 Deluxe a nitro boost of 3.22 million units over six months, reports Reuters.

Zelda’s not far behind, with Tears of the Kingdom wielding its Master Sword to carve out nearly a million sales since June. And with the holidays on the horizon, Nintendo’s rolling out the deals faster than a Bullet Bill.

But out of left field, a new challenger approaches with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, racking up 4.3 million in sales and proving that the Italian plumber can still draw a crowd, whether he’s on the track or saving the Mushroom Kingdom.

What does this all mean? Nintendo’s classic characters are still the kings and queens of the console kingdom, with the Switch showing no signs of slowing down.

And with whispers of a new console in the works for 2024, we’re all on the edge of our gaming chairs.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the highest-selling Switch game of all time

Here’s the rundown of the top-selling titles, where the numbers are as eye-popping as a Lightning Bolt power-up:

There you have it, the titans of the Switch, selling like hotcakes in a world where everyone’s hungry for entertainment.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

