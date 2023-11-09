Gaming
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes gold in Nintendo Switch sales race
Nintendo’s classic characters are still the kings and queens of the console kingdom.
Rev those engines, folks – Nintendo has dropped the latest lap times on their top-selling Switch games, and it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe flying past the checkered flag with a staggering 57.01 million units sold.
The recent Super Mario Bros. Movie seems to have sprinkled a little stardust on Mario’s sales, particularly giving Mario Kart 8 Deluxe a nitro boost of 3.22 million units over six months, reports Reuters.
Zelda’s not far behind, with Tears of the Kingdom wielding its Master Sword to carve out nearly a million sales since June. And with the holidays on the horizon, Nintendo’s rolling out the deals faster than a Bullet Bill.
But out of left field, a new challenger approaches with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, racking up 4.3 million in sales and proving that the Italian plumber can still draw a crowd, whether he’s on the track or saving the Mushroom Kingdom.
And with whispers of a new console in the works for 2024, we’re all on the edge of our gaming chairs.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the highest-selling Switch game of all time
The Mario Kart series is a staple when it comes to Nintendo games, and Mario Kart 8 does the series justice. It is packed with new tracks, new playable characters, and more.
- Fast-paced gameplay
- A ton of characters and Karts to choose from
- Fun single player and multiplayer gameplay
Here’s the rundown of the top-selling titles, where the numbers are as eye-popping as a Lightning Bolt power-up:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe speeds into first place with sales now over 57 million, making it more popular than free samples at a cake shop.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons cozies up to second, with a community of over 43 million – that’s a lot of bells!
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate punches its way to over 32 million sales, proving that everyone loves a good brawl.
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild takes a breath at over 31 million sales, showing that Hyrule’s hero has plenty of fans.
- Super Mario Odyssey jumps to over 26 million, because who doesn’t love a plumber in space?
- Pokémon Sword/Shield battles to 26 million, while Pokémon Scarlet/Violet isn’t far behind with 23 million, making it clear that catching ’em all never goes out of style.
- Super Mario Party brings the fun with over 19 million joining the festivities.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom almost makes us tear up with nearly 20 million sales.
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe rounds out the list with over 16 million, proving that classic platforming is still a hit.
There you have it, the titans of the Switch, selling like hotcakes in a world where everyone’s hungry for entertainment.
