Nintendo Switch has had a solid run since it launched in 2017. After that, Nintendo refreshed the Switch with a new, brighter, and larger OLED screen and nothing more.

It badly needs an update in today’s market, which is filled with heavy hitters like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and more.

An update is long overdue for the Nintendo’s console, and the rumors regarding a next-generation console, the so-called Nintendo Switch 2, have been circling since last year, but nothing concrete.

It was only recently revealed that the Gamescon developers were given a Nintendo Switch 2 demo. And now we have more information pointing to the console’s 2024 launch date.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

The leak comes from the a leaker known as SoldierDelta on Discord. It’s not the strongest source we’ve seen yet, but SoldierDelta has leaked a few things accurately before.

Source: SoldierDelta, via Discord

Apparently, there will be two variants of the Nintendo Switch 2

According to the leak, the new Nintendo consoles with the internal name NG are targeting a September 2024 release, more precisely, 24 September. It could be pushed to November 2024, too, as the September date could be a placeholder.

In addition, Nintendo will launch two models of the device, A standard model priced at $449 US, and a digital-only option for $400 US.

As SoldierDelta didn’t reveal their source, you should stay skeptical and take this information with a grain of salt.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

However, Nintendo has already showcased the Switch 2 over a month ago, and with the latest leak suggesting Nintendo has planned a big marketing campaign from June to August 2024, a September 2024 release date seems plausible.

That said, we are at an early stage of leaks, and Nintendo is quite possibly trying its best to keep everything under wraps. So, stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news