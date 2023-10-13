Save a rare $35 on the Nintendo Switch OLED, courtesy of Woot

Nintendo Switch consoles rarely see a price drop, so Woot, an Amazon subsidiary, has decided to play the hero. They’re offering the Nintendo Switch OLED for a tantalizing $315, shaving off a cool $35 from its original price.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, “That’s not the biggest discount I’ve seen,” and you’re right. But hey, when it comes to discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, we take what we can get!

This deal, my friends, isn’t picky about colors. Whether you’re a fan of the pristine White or the vibrant Neon Blue & Red version, Woot’s got you covered.

Improved Features: The Switch OLED boasts a larger, brighter display, louder speakers, and doubled storage capacity compared to its predecessors.

Limited Time: The offer is only available for nine days or until stocks run out, adding a sense of urgency.

Added Perks for Prime Members: Amazon Prime members benefit from free shipping, enhancing the value of the deal.

But you might want to hurry, as this deal is only around for nine days or until stocks run out, whichever happens first. And for those of you with Amazon Prime, there’s an extra cherry on top – free shipping.

Now, let’s talk about the star of the show, the Switch OLED

This portable gaming beast, which made its grand entrance in late 2021, is not just a pretty face. It’s got a 7-inch OLED display that makes the original Switch or Switch Lite look like they’re not even trying.

And despite the larger screen, it’s still the same size as the standard model.

We’re getting started [cracks knuckles]. The Switch OLED comes with a sturdier kickstand, louder speakers, and a dock that’s so user-friendly it might as well make you a cup of coffee.

Plus, it’s got twice the storage capacity of the original, clocking in at 64GB. But let’s be real, you’re still going to need that microSD card.

Now, before you rush off to snag this deal, there’s something you should know.

Rumor has it that the Switch console is nearing the end of its life cycle. Whispers of a successor, imaginatively named “Switch 2,” are making the rounds. So, if you can hold off on your gaming needs for a bit, it might be worth waiting.

But for those who can’t resist the call of games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the Super Mario RPG remake, the Switch OLED is still your best bet.



