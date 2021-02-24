Can Xbox Series X and PS5 gamers play together?

The newest generation of consoles is here. The Xbox Series X from Microsoft was released on November 10, 2020, just two days before the release of the PS5. These new hardware releases came with some major upgrades to gameplay.

Both consoles are now capable of 4K gameplay at 120 frames per second. This is a huge improvement from last-generation consoles, making these newer-generation consoles as powerful as some high-end gaming PCs.

In the past, the console experience has generally been fairly straightforward. Most games come out for both consoles, as many developers and publishers want to push their games out to as many people as possible. On the other hand, some games are exclusive to the Sony platform, while others may be available only on Xbox Series X.

But what about non-exclusive titles, can you play with your friends if they have a PlayStation 5 and you have an Xbox Series X?

Are there any cross-platform games for the Xbox Series X and PS5?

Short Answer: Sometimes

Cross-platform gaming seems to be a tough thing to integrate across all consoles. While there still aren’t many titles that do fully support cross-play with Xbox Series X and PS5, there are a few games that have gone the extra mile to make that possible.

You can find a list of all of the available cross-platform titles to date here. While the list is not very impressive now, we can hopefully expect to see that list grow over time. In fact, Sony has already pledged to start working on making more games cross-play compatible.

Hopefully more game companies will see the benefit of allowing cross-platform gaming. There’s not many things more frustrating in gaming than not being able to play with your friends, especially just because you have different consoles.

