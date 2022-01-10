Sony’s developing a scanner that lets you bring real-life items into video games

Sony seems to be laser-focused on VR. The company revealed the new PlayStation VR2 at CES 2022 last week, and now we’ve got a look at a new VR focus from the company.

The company’s latest innovation is a 3D scanner that would let gamers scan real-life items and insert them into video games.

Initially reported by Game Rant, this actually isn’t a completely new idea from Sony. The company originally filed for a patent for this kind of technology back in June of 2021.

But the patent office said that the filing was lacking details, requiring Sony to update and resubmit its application. The publication says that Sony and the patent office are now prepared to move forward on the patent after the company revised its filing.

As for the application of this kind of technology, that’s still up in the air. The mock-up available on Game Rant suggests that users will be able to scan objects directly into a video game. The idea looks somewhat similar to Sony’s previous patent for turning a banana into a controller, but bigger.

Of course, this kind of product is still a long way from consumers’ hands. Sony has not even been granted the patent yet. It will be a long time before we see anything like this actually come from the company.

Who knows, maybe one of the key features of Sony’s PlayStation VR2 will be the ability to scan real-world items around you and plant them in a video game. We’ll just have to wait and see.

