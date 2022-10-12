Will Steam Deck be sold in stores?

Valve launched its Steam Deck handheld gaming PC back in February of 2022. At the time, it was available by preorder only, sparking the question of whether or not it would ever be sold in retail stores.

Since the device’s launch, the preorders have cooled down a ton. In fact, in October of 2022, Valve began selling the Steam Deck from its website without the need for preorders.

But as of now, the device is still not quite available in retail stores. It’s not the most surprising thing, given today’s tendency to shop online. But does that mean Steam Deck will never make its way to retail stores?

Is Steam Deck going to be sold in stores?

Short answer: We still don’t know

When it comes to the Steam Deck making its way to retail stores, the answer is still up in the air. As of right now, October 2022, Valve hasn’t said anything about selling Steam Deck in retail stores.

Image: KnowTechie

But that could certainly change. The Steam Deck FAQ page used to have a section about the possibility. It claimed Valve might eventually partner with retailers to bring Steam Deck to brick-and-mortar stores.

However, Valve has updated the FAQ page since then, and that entry no longer exists. It’s unclear if Valve scrapped any plans to go retail or if the company is just keeping things close to the chest.

Where to buy a Steam Deck

Image: Valve

For now, your only option to purchase the Steam Deck is to buy one online. Fortunately, however, you don’t have to worry about waiting for a preorder.

Valve says it has enough stock of the Steam Deck for now that orders can go out as soon as you place one. The company says that could change in the future, but there’s no preorder wait time for now.

To buy your Steam Deck, head to Valve’s website and pick which option you want. You can choose between 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options for your Steam Deck, and Valve says they’ll be delivered in one to two weeks.

There’s still a chance that Steam Deck could come to stores

Image: KnowTechie

It took Valve a little less than a year to get its inventory in enough order that it no longer had to rely on preorders. Launching in retail stores when the Steam Deck first launched would have likely been disastrous.

But now that things have calmed down and inventory is in order, it seems like there is a possibility of Steam Deck coming to a store near you.

However, the company has yet to say anything that would suggest that is the case. So if you’re looking to get your hands on a Steam Deck as quickly as possible, you’ll have to head to the Valve website and order one directly.

