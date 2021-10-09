How much does Valve’s Steam Deck cost?

Earlier this year, Valve came out of nowhere with the announcement of the Steam Deck. The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming platform with a special version of the Linux-based SteamOS that is designed specifically with the Steam library in mind.

The handheld device has a 7″ screen designed for 720p gameplay. There has been some speculation over how it will perform, especially due to the Linux-based operating system, but so far developers have been happy with how the Steam Deck is performing.

With the release of the Steam Deck quickly approaching, there are a couple of different options to consider if you’re looking to purchase one of these handheld gaming PCs. Valve is offering three different versions of the device, all with different storage options.

What price options are available for the Steam Deck?

Before we get into the different price options available for the Steam Deck, I want to talk about what the different versions have to offer.

The only difference in the three different Steam Deck models that Valve is offering is storage. The base version has a 64 GB eMMC drive while the other two models offer more storage and a faster NVMe SSD platform.

Steam Deck Prices:

64 GB eMMC version: $399

$399 256 GB NVMe SSD version: $529

$529 512 GB NVMe SSD version: $649

And those are the different pricing options that are currently available for the Steam Deck. If you’re worried about the device’s storage capabilities but don’t want to dish out for the more expensive options, there’s no need to worry. All three versions come with a MicroSD slot, so you can add more storage to your device.

