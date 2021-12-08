Android users now have access to Twitter Super Follows

Twitter’s Super Follows feature was announced in February, and when it was released, it was generally available to iOS users in the U.S. and Canada in September. Well, it’s been ten months since that announcement, and now Twitter has officially confirmed that Android users now have access to it as well.

So what exactly is Twitter Super Follows? Super Follows lets popular accounts charge a monthly fee of $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 to their “Super Followers” in exchange for access to exclusive content.

Image: Twitter

Think of it as a subscription fee. For example, say there’s a great cooking profile that you love to follow for recipes. You could potentially become a Super Follower of that profile for a monthly fee and get access to exclusive recipes that the rest of the community won’t be able to access.

Now, whenever you follow a profile with a Super Follows option, you can select that for more details about what kind of exclusive content you’ll be getting. If it sounds good to you, you can go ahead and subscribe, with monthly payments processed through Stripe.

If you think you would benefit from this, you can apply to have this option on your account. To apply, you must be 18 years old or older with more than 10,000 followers and more than 25 tweets in the last month. In addition, Twitter lets you keep up to 97% of the revenue generated from subscriptions.

Twitter Super Follows is now available on iOS and Android, but there’s still no word when the company will make it available on the web version of Twitter.

