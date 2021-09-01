Twitter is rolling out Super Follows so you can pay extra for exclusive tweets

Twitter’s long-awaited Super Follows feature is finally starting to roll out. Originally announced back in February, the new feature will offer an entirely new way for popular accounts and content creators to interact with their followers on the platform.

This week, Twitter announced the initial rollout period for the Super Follows features. Super Follows lets popular accounts charge a monthly fee of $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 to their “Super Followers,” in exchange for access to exclusive content.

Think of it as a subscription fee. For example, say there’s a great cooking profile that you love to follow for recipes. You could potentially become a Super Follower of that profile for a monthly price and get access to exclusive recipes that the rest of the community won’t be able to access.

introducing Super Follows—a paid monthly subscription that supports your favorite people on Twitter AND gets you access to ::puts sunglasses on:: super Tweets



rolling out in US and Canada on iOS only … 😏 for now pic.twitter.com/Mb9sgxbw5F — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) September 1, 2021

Now, whenever you are following a profile that has a Super Follows option, you can select that for more details about what kind of exclusive content you’ll be getting. If it sounds good to you, you can go ahead and subscribe, with monthly payments processed through Stripe.

The platform has begun its initial rollout with a select few profiles who have applied. Other users in the United States and Canada can continue to apply for a Super Follows option for their own profile, as long as they meet a couple of requirements.

In order to apply, you must be 18 years old or older with more than 10,000 followers, and more than 25 tweets in the last month.

As of now, the feature is only available on iOS. Only iOS users can have a Super Follows option, and Super Follower exclusive content can only be seen on an iOS device. However, this is just the beginning of the feature’s rollout, and it will surely come to other platforms as the feature rolls out more completely.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: