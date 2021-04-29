Two years later, Stadia finally gets a search bar to help you find games

Google Stadia has been around for a couple of years now, and the platform has seen numerous changes since its inception in late 2019. Now, the company is finally adding a search bar on the game streaming platform to help users find games more quickly.

Google announced the new feature on its community blog, which states that the feature is currently rolling out to Stadia for Web. The feature is planned to reach all Stadia customers by the end of this week.

Additionally, Stadia is getting an upgraded user interface. This new interface will supposedly make it easier for users to access already owned and free-to-play games. The upgraded UI also includes new sorting options so you can see your games displayed the way you want them.

Image: Google

The blog post also mentioned a couple of possible upcoming features. It showed off an activity feed, where users can share screenshots and explore what other people are playing. There are also some upgrades for the platform on Android planned, as well as a way to delete bulk screenshots on Stadia for Web.

Stadia has had a pretty rough go of things since its initial launch, and it looks like Google is trying to answer community feedback to make the product more attractive to more users. Hopefully, the company can figure it out and make Stadia a product that appeals to a broader spectrum of gamers.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: