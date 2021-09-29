You can now sign up to test out Ring’s wild flying security drone – here’s how

Last fall, Ring announced the unique Ring Always Home Cam, a drone with a camera attached that can fly around your house and give you security updates. As it turns out, the drone is very real, and you can now sign up to be one of the first customers to give this thing a try.

Earlier this week, Ring revealed on its website that people in the U.S. can now request an invitation to be one of the first to try out the Ring Always Home Cam. At $249.99, the Ring Always Home Cam is designed to give users the ability to check out the inside of their home when they are not there.

The drone is housed in a charging station when not in use. It completely covers the cameras, so at least you know that it is not recording anything when it’s not wanted. It only has about a five-minute battery life, so it’s made for quick trips.

The Ring Always Home Cam flies automatically, so you don’t have to worry about any controls. Instead, the device is programmed to fly to pre-set areas, like around your front door or in your kitchen. It streams its video in real-time straight to the Ring app. You can also pair the drone with a Ring Alarm and it will automatically deploy to check out any disturbance detected by the Alarm.

The company is currently treating the invite-only program as a sort of beta test for the device. By allowing sales to customers on an invite-only basis, Ring knows that those customers are more likely to be understanding about the device’s potential flaws.

