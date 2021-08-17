Tinder is adding ID verification to stop you from falling in love with a scammer

Tinder is one of the go-to dating apps out there, and with that popularity comes scammers and liars. Now, the company is looking to add new levels of verification to help identify legitimate users.

According to Tinder, ID Verification is coming to all users in “the coming quarters.” The company notes that it will “begin as voluntary,” but this could be something that becomes mandatory in certain locations. For example, this feature has been available in Japan since 2019, where it is mandatory.

On the surface, this feature makes a lot of sense as navigating dating apps can be a pain, considering how many fake profiles and scams are present. Dig a little deeper, however, and you can see where Tinder has a lot to tackle.

This is mainly due to locations where marginalized communities where being gay is against the law. Tinder is at least taking this into consideration, with Tracey Breeden, VP of Safety and Social Advocacy at Match Group, noting, “Creating a truly equitable solution for ID Verification is a challenging, but critical safety project and we are looking to our communities as well as experts to help inform our approach.”

In addition, Tinder has partnered with Garbo, a non-profit background check company, so hopefully, the two companies will be able to figure out how to make this all work to provide a safe dating app for its users.

