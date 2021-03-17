Match Group announced on Monday that it plans to include a background check feature for its many dating apps. They want to integrate the feature first in their biggest dating app, Tinder. They are planning to implement the same on other dating apps such as OkCupid and Hinge later on.

The idea is for the user to run a background check on a person they plan to meet in person. With this new tool, they will be able to check whether that potential date has a history of violence, arrest records, criminal charges, prison time, etc. Based on what they see can decide whether they will meet with that person or not.

To make that happen, Match Group invested in a non-profit called Garbo. Garbo helps people run background checks using a person’s full name and a phone number for a small fee.

However, Garbo doesn’t plan to give any data on drug-possession arrests and traffic violations. The reason is that they don’t think it can provide any significant insights into “gender-based-violence.”

They are also against sharing such data because of the disproportionate percentage of people of color arrested for drug possession compared to white people. According to Garbo, that’s their “active stance toward equity.”

This new feature won’t be free. Also, there is no word from Match Group about pricing for this feature or whether they will offer it with the different subscription tiers. It’s also unclear when exactly the new feature will roll out on Tinder.

But one thing is sure, Match Group won’t share any data with Garbo. Only users that get the last name and phone number from their potential dates can run a background check.

