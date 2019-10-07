I spent Sunday night playing a Tinder game and disconnecting from reality

The world of dating in your 30s sucks. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. It’s bad, kids. It’s worse in smaller towns – just like Uber Eats.

Bored on a Sunday night, I decided to pull up Tinder and reactivate my profile. What I was met with was both confusing and intriguing and it made me disconnect from reality for about 3 hours.

Tinder launched a choose-your-own-adventure series called Swipe Night that started last night. The story, about the end of the world, was meant to bring people together by matching you with those who chose similar answers. Those answers would also be displayed on your profile.

My life is literally so boring that I spent the next 15 minutes of my life playing a Tinder choose-your-own-adventure game about the end of the world

The stars of the Swipe Night movie/game were all like 18 or something, I don’t know, and framed them as living their best lives at some party in some city. The movie starts with you arriving at the party, where you are presented with your first question – something about an outfit or something.

Things quickly progressive and soon you’re making choices about telling your friend about their cheating boyfriend and choosing whether you will save a person or a dog.

I chose the dog, obviously, which was then displayed on my profile for the world to see. It might as well have said I care more about animals than human beings, which obviously isn’t exactly true, but in the world of social, there’s no time for conversations, choose your side ya bish – dogs or people?

Things continue to escalate as the end of the world approaches, with the scene ending with a kid getting crushed by an air condition unit. Cool.

Apparently, the story will continue next Sunday night and I hate myself for this, but I’ll probably hop on the app this coming Sunday to see what happens to all these marketing materials – I mean, people – that are meant to push a dating product with no real story or sustenance.

On one hand, I like the idea. It’s a cool way to bring more interactivity to a dating app where you decide if you care about a person based on one picture of their face, but on the other, it’s all bullshit. Let’s get past the point that you’re supposed to make decisions around characters where you have no clue of their motivations, but that we’ve continued to gamify the dating process.

I don’t know, the whole time I was playing this “game” I was thinking about how my choices would be portrayed and, in turn, made choices based on public perceptions and not what I felt was right. For example, when your friend almost catches her boyfriend cheating and asks you what happened. In real life, I probably wouldn’t say anything, it’s not my place, especially not at a busy party, but if Tinder shows that as my choice, then I look like I supported a cheating asshole.

Overall, it was an interesting thing to see when loading up a dating app on a Sunday night, but really not sure how I feel about the whole thing. It’s weird and unusual and probably meant for people that are not me.

Anyways, did you happen to play Tinder’s Swipe Night game over the weekend? How did you feel about it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

