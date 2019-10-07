Your Tesla may soon make goat and fart noises to alert people of your car

There’s a new law going into effect that states your silent electric vehicle will have to create some sound pollution when traveling under 19 miles per hour. Obviously, most people’s first thought here would be a regular ole car’s puttering engine noises.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has different ideas on what sounds the various Tesla models will make when cruising through a parking lot. In a series of tweets over the week, ol’ Musky wants to see customized car horns and movement sounds for the electric vehicles.

The coconut sound is a reference to the classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, for those unaware.

It’s obviously a quaint idea, but it will be interesting to see how it plays out. In the EU, for example, the ruling states electric cars must sound like its gas-powered counterparts. The US is pretty lax with its wording, basically saying it needs to be heard from 200 feet away and can’t be overly harsh or a whistle, but considering Musk is also considering letting users upload their own sounds, it might not be long until the US makes its wording more specific.

As another Twitter user suggested, how badass would it be to have the Star Wars’ Imperial March play as you bring your car to you with Summon mode?

