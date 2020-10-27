Tinder now lets you chat Face to Face with a new video chat feature

Tinder, the dating app that basically everyone has downloaded at this point, is now adding a new feature that will let you actually video chat with matches directly within the app. Called Face to Face, this feature was built by the company’s Trust and Safety Team and gives people a way – you guessed it – to video chat with others while many of us are spending more time at home and less time at restaurants and bars.

It honestly makes perfect sense. While you can learn a lot about someone by the way they text, it’s hard to truly feel a connection until you can speak with them face to face. Previously, the Tinder feature was available in a limited number of markets, but is now expanding globally.

The feature will only work if both people have Face to Face enabled for the match. You apparently also have to be facing the camera in order to start the call. And Tinder notes that you should keep it “PG.”

“We’re excited to share that our Face to Face feature is rolling out to our global community after receiving positive feedback from our members who have had early access to it,” says Rory Kozoll, Head of Trust and Safety Product at Tinder.

Overall, the feature makes sense and it’s a bit surprising that it took this long to see something like this come to the dating app.

What do you think? Could you see yourself using this feature on Tinder? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: