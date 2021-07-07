Bumble is opening up a restaurant because dating is hard

Dating in 2021 is hard enough, but when you add a lingering pandemic into the mix, the whole process feels like a gymnastics act where everyone knows the routine but you. Now, the dating app Bumble is hoping to bring back some normalcy.

Announced this week and opening for breakfast on July 24, Bumble Brew is an Italian-inspired restaurant bar that is draped from head to toe in Bumble’s familiar shade of yellow. You may remember Bumble Hive, the company’s attempt at pop-up gatherings. This expands on that idea by offering a permanent brick-and-mortar location.

Engadget notes that the restaurant will be opening in Nolita, a neighborhood in New York City. It will host up to 80 people at a time and has a cocktail bar and patio dining, as well.

According to Bumble,

“Our community clearly had an appetite for a permanent physical location to connect, so we created Bumble Brew — an all-day cafe and wine bar. We recognize the importance of relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life.“

Currently, there is no integration with the Bumble dating app, but if the restaurant is a success, it’s quite possible that we’ll eventually see something like that for those in NYC.

So, yeah, if you live in New York City and want to take your date somewhere unique, this might not be a bad option.

