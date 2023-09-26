Google dumps Google Podcasts, migrates to YouTube Music

In an unexpected twist, Google has decided to pull the plug on its popular podcast platform, Google Podcasts.

According to a company blog post, the tech giant plans to discontinue Google Podcasts in 2024, shifting its focus towards making YouTube Music the new hub for podcasts.

Looking forward to 2024, we’ll be increasing our investment in the podcast experience on YouTube Music — making it a better overall destination for fans and podcasters alike with YouTube-only capabilities across community, discovery and audio/visual switching. Later in 2024, as part of this process, we’ll be discontinuing Google Podcasts. As part of this process, we’ll be helping Google Podcasts users move over to Podcasts in YouTube Music

This move may seem surprising to many, but for those closely following Google’s recent activities, the writing was on the wall.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Earlier this year, Google introduced the ability for users to listen to podcasts on YouTube Music, hinting at a potential consolidation.

As per The Verge, Google justifies this change by citing data from Edison, which indicates that about 23% of weekly podcast users in the US prefer YouTube as their go-to service, compared to a mere 4% for Google Podcasts.

The Transition Phase

Image: KnowTechie

As Google Podcasts prepares for its final bow, Google promises a smooth transition for its users. A simple migration tool will be provided to help users move their content to YouTube Music.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

Moreover, YouTube Music will finally support subscriptions via RSS feeds, a feature that was notably absent before.

Google is also committed to ensuring that podcasts become globally available on YouTube Music by the end of 2023, as reported by 9to5Google.

RIP Google Podcasts

While it’s sad to bid adieu to Google Podcasts, the shift to YouTube Music could open up new opportunities. With its broad user base and robust features,

YouTube Music has the potential to provide a richer podcast experience.

Google’s decision to incorporate podcasts into its music-focused app could also signify a growing trend of multimedia integration in the digital space.

Google Podcasts’ journey may be ending, but its legacy will live on in YouTube Music.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news