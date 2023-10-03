Jabra: Get a free wireless charger and 30% off on select purchase

From the 2nd to the 22nd of October, Jabra is not just stepping up their game; they’re changing it. They’re doing something so audacious, so generous, it’s going to make you wonder if Christmas came early this year.

They’re giving away a free wireless charger with the purchase of select products. Yes, you heard it right. A free wireless charger. No strings attached, no hidden terms and conditions. Just a straight-up, honest-to-goodness gift.

Get A Free Wireless Charer with Select Jabra Headphone Purchase This Jabra deal offers a complimentary wireless charger with the purchase of select earbuds. These earbuds, known for their impressive sound quality and advanced features, are available at a discounted rate with the promo code JabraSave.

It gets even better. Most of these top-notch products are up for grabs for a whopping 30% off with the promo code JabraSave. Not only do you get a free wireless charger with your purchase, but you also save 30% on select items.

Use Promo Code JABRASAVE and get 30% off and a free wireless charger

Jabra Elite 5 4.0 The Jabra Elite 5 is a set of true wireless earbuds that excel in call quality, making them a useful tool for productivity tasks. However, their noise cancellation and overall sound performance are considered average, with a fair price point making them a competent choice for general use. What We Like: Exceptional Call Quality: The Jabra Elite 5 offers superior call quality, making them ideal for work conversations or tasks that involve calls.

Average Noise Cancellation: Despite being equipped with noise cancellation, the performance is described as unremarkable, indicating that it may not meet the expectations of users seeking high-end noise isolation.

Fair Price: The earbuds are priced fairly, offering good value for users who prioritize call quality and general use over premium sound performance.

Sound Performance: While the sound quality is decent, it doesn't stand out as exceptional, suggesting these earbuds may not be the first choice for audiophiles. Check Availability Jabra 7 Elite Active 4.0 The Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds are praised for their secure fit, solid sound quality, and effective active noise cancellation. They are designed to stay in place during intense workouts, making them a good choice for active individuals. What We Like: Secure Fit for Workouts: The earbuds feature Jabra's unique ShakeGrip technology, ensuring a secure fit even during intense physical activity.

Solid Sound Quality: While the sound quality is described as solid rather than outstanding, the overall audio experience is enhanced by the effective noise cancellation feature.

Active Noise Cancellation: The earbuds offer high-quality active noise cancellation, allowing users to focus on their audio without external disturbances.

HearThrough Feature: This feature allows users to tune in ambient noise when noise cancellation is enabled, offering situational awareness when needed. Check Availability Jabra Elite 7 Pro 4.0 The Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds are designed for an active lifestyle, offering a secure fit with ShakeGrip technology and compact design. They provide active noise cancellation and impressive sound quality, making them suitable for music lovers and fitness enthusiasts alike.

What We Like: Secure Fit for Workouts: The unique ShakeGrip technology ensures that the earbuds stay securely in place during intense workouts.

Active Noise Cancellation: The earbuds feature active noise cancellation, allowing users to immerse themselves in their audio experience, even in noisy environments.

Sound Quality: Users have praised the sound quality of the Elite 7 Active, especially for music, indicating a satisfying listening experience.

Comfortable Design: Despite being slightly less flat than the Elite 75t, they still don't stick out much, suggesting a comfortable fit for prolonged use. Check Availability Jabra Elite 3 4.0 The Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds are a budget-friendly choice that doesn't compromise on the essentials. They offer a lightweight, comfortable design with decent battery life and good sound quality, making them an ideal entry-level option for those seeking true wireless earbuds. What We Like: Comfortable and Lightweight: The Elite 3 earbuds are praised for their ergonomic design, offering comfort for prolonged use.

Good Sound Quality: Despite their affordable price, the earbuds deliver good sound quality, providing a satisfying listening experience.

Decent Battery Life: The earbuds provide solid battery performance, ensuring uninterrupted audio enjoyment.

Affordable: With a launch price under $100, the Jabra Elite 3 earbuds offer good value for money, especially for those on a tight budget. Check Availability

Let’s break it down

Jabra E5: These nifty earbuds are a tech lover’s dream. They feature hybrid active noise cancellation and support multiple audio codecs for top-notch wireless audio. Clocking in at $149.99, we can assure you that these earbuds are worth their weight in gold.

Jabra Elite 7 Active: Priced at $179.99 on the Jabra site, these earbuds are designed to stay put during your most intense workouts, thanks to the innovative Jabra ShakeGrip technology.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: These earbuds, listed on the Jabra website for $199.99, deliver impressive calls with Jabra MultiSensor Voice™ & outstanding music with adjustable noise cancellation.

Jabra Elite 3: The most affordable of the lot, these are listed for $79.99 on the Jabra website. They provide powerful sound and excellent call quality, making them an absolute steal.

So, don’t twiddle your thumbs. Head over to Jabra’s website and snag this deal before it’s gone. And remember, the early bird gets the… wireless charger? Yeah, that works.

