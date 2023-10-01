One day only: Save $600 on this Samsung 65″ Class OLED S95C TV

You know that Samsung 65″ Class OLED S95C TV that’s been on your wishlist? The one that usually costs as much as a small island (okay, maybe not that much, but $3,299.99 isn’t exactly pocket change either)?

Well, for today only, it’s getting a price slash that would make Zorro proud.

We’re talking $500 off, folks. That’s right, this top-notch piece of viewing magic can be all yours for just $2,799.

But wait, there’s more! You know that ancient TV or monitor you’ve been using as a glorified paperweight?

Samsung’s offering a trade-in deal where they’ll take your old screen (24 inches or more) of any brand, in any condition, and give you a $100 credit towards your new TV. So that’s a total of $600 in savings.

And the cherry on top? Their Final Mile team will pick up your old TV/Monitor when they drop off your shiny new one. Now, that’s what I call service!

So, what’s so special about this Samsung 65″ Class OLED S95C TV, you ask?

The Samsung 65″ Class OLED S95C TV is the crown jewel of Samsung’s 2023 lineup, boasting a plethora of advanced features that make it a standout choice for home entertainment.

First off, let’s talk about the display. This TV sports a 4K OLED screen that promises incredible picture quality with deep blacks and vibrant colors. This means you’ll be seeing your favorite shows and movies in stunning detail and clarity.

The TV also uses Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K for enhanced upscaling and picture optimization, ensuring that every frame looks its absolute best.

Feature Description Display OLED with Quantum HDR OLED+ Processor Neural Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling Design Infinity One Design with Slim One Connect Energy Star Certified Yes Samsung OLED Technology Boosted by Quantum Dots Sound Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ Gaming Feature Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro Other Features Q-Symphony 3.0, Pantone Validated, Samsung Gaming Hub Remote Control SolarCell Remote Customer Satisfaction Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (based on 108 reviews)

But this TV isn’t just about the visuals. It also brings smart TV capabilities to the table, allowing you to stream your favorite content with ease.

And with HDR/Dolby Atmos support, you’re getting an immersive audio experience to match the stunning visuals.

Design-wise, the Samsung 65″ Class OLED S95C TV is a sight to behold. Thanks to Samsung’s Infinity One Design, the TV offers a nearly bezel-less screen, providing a more immersive viewing experience.

Image: KnowTechie

Plus, with adjustable stand or wall-mount options, you can set it up in a way that best suits your space.

All in all, the Samsung 65″ Class OLED S95C TV brings together a large OLED screen, powerful processor, and excellent picture quality in a nearly bezel-less design.

It’s a premier choice for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup.

Limited-time offer

This is a one-day-only deal, folks. So, if you’ve been considering an upgrade, now’s the time to act.

It’s not every day you get the chance to save $600 on a top-tier TV and get rid of your old one without even having to leave your house.

So, put on your bargain-hunting hat, bid adieu to your ancient screen, and welcome the Samsung 65″ Class OLED S95C TV into your home.

Samsung 65" Class OLED S95C TV 4.5 The Samsung 65" Class OLED S95C TV is a high-end home entertainment option, featuring a 4K OLED display, robust smart capabilities, and a sleek, nearly bezel-less design. What We Like: Significant Savings: With a $500 discount, this is a rare opportunity to own a premium TV at a reduced price.

Trade-in Bonus: The $100 credit for trading in any old TV or monitor adds extra value to this deal.

Top-of-the-line Features: The 4K OLED display and smart capabilities make this TV a future-proof investment.

Convenient Delivery: The Final Mile team's pick-up and drop-off service offers hassle-free replacement of your old TV.

