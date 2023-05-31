Get 30% off these Master & Dynamic earbuds while you can

Yeah, we know you’ve been craving that audio upgrade, so here’s your chance! Grab that wallet and get ready for some eargasmic pleasure because Master & Dynamic is giving you a sweet 30% off the MW08 True Wireless Earphones.

Act fast, though; this discount won’t stick around forever—it vanishes into thin air on July 6th. And to get the discount, use promo code MW08 at checkout.

MW08 Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones 4.5 $209.99 $299 Upgrade your audio game with Master & Dynamic's MW08 True Wireless Earphones—now 30% off! Experience premium sound quality and comfort, perfect for workouts or casual listening.

Rockin’ hybrid active noise-canceling like nobody’s business

We’re talking about two ambient listening transparency modes for outdoor safety and another two active noise-cancellation modes for your sweet, sweet workout focus.

With their luxurious shatter-resistant sapphire glass design, these babies can survive even your wildest CrossFit adventures. And just ’cause Master & Dynamic cares about your delicate eardrums, they throw in the gold-standard Kevlar fiber case too.

The cherry on top? Customizability. MW08 offers five silicone ear tip sizes along with two memory foam ones, so those bad boys fit snugger than a bug during supersonic exercise sessions and extreme escapades.

The M&D Connect app lets you fine tine your sound

Plus, the M&D Connect app will be your new favorite wingman (or wingwoman) as it handles settings, preferences, and updates from the comfort of your trusty mobile sidekick.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Answer calls clearer than ever with the 6-microphone talk solution—even when you’re wandering the wild streets of who-knows-where.

Cupid’s arrow won’t miss this year; these Bluetooth 5.2 bad boys deliver a secure wireless connection right up to that juicy 100ft/30m range, swapping effortlessly between two devices.

Don’t get stuck in mediocrity; grab those MW08 True Wireless Earphones while they’re still discounted (and before your jealous neighbor swipes ’em). Again, use promo code MW08 before July 6 for that sweet 30% discount.

