Deals
Get 30% off these Master & Dynamic earbuds while you can
Don’t get stuck in mediocrity; grab those MW08 True Wireless Earphones while they’re still discounted (and before your jealous neighbor swipes ’em).
Yeah, we know you’ve been craving that audio upgrade, so here’s your chance! Grab that wallet and get ready for some eargasmic pleasure because Master & Dynamic is giving you a sweet 30% off the MW08 True Wireless Earphones.
Act fast, though; this discount won’t stick around forever—it vanishes into thin air on July 6th. And to get the discount, use promo code MW08 at checkout.
Upgrade your audio game with Master & Dynamic's MW08 True Wireless Earphones—now 30% off! Experience premium sound quality and comfort, perfect for workouts or casual listening.
Rockin’ hybrid active noise-canceling like nobody’s business
We’re talking about two ambient listening transparency modes for outdoor safety and another two active noise-cancellation modes for your sweet, sweet workout focus.
With their luxurious shatter-resistant sapphire glass design, these babies can survive even your wildest CrossFit adventures. And just ’cause Master & Dynamic cares about your delicate eardrums, they throw in the gold-standard Kevlar fiber case too.
The cherry on top? Customizability. MW08 offers five silicone ear tip sizes along with two memory foam ones, so those bad boys fit snugger than a bug during supersonic exercise sessions and extreme escapades.
The M&D Connect app lets you fine tine your sound
Plus, the M&D Connect app will be your new favorite wingman (or wingwoman) as it handles settings, preferences, and updates from the comfort of your trusty mobile sidekick.
Answer calls clearer than ever with the 6-microphone talk solution—even when you’re wandering the wild streets of who-knows-where.
Cupid’s arrow won’t miss this year; these Bluetooth 5.2 bad boys deliver a secure wireless connection right up to that juicy 100ft/30m range, swapping effortlessly between two devices.
Don’t get stuck in mediocrity; grab those MW08 True Wireless Earphones while they’re still discounted (and before your jealous neighbor swipes ’em). Again, use promo code MW08 before July 6 for that sweet 30% discount.
Upgrade your audio game with Master & Dynamic's MW08 True Wireless Earphones—now 30% off! Experience premium sound quality and comfort, perfect for workouts or casual listening.
- Hybrid active noise-canceling
- Customizable ear tips for a secure fit
- Robust sapphire glass design
- M&D Connect app compatibility
- Superior call clarity with 6-microphone talk solution
- Impressive Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Last Call: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Pro for just $30
- HyperX’s best-selling headset is down to an unbelievable $12
- Score a Playstation Plus 12-month discount code for $47
- Get three months of Xbox Live Gold for just a measly $8
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.