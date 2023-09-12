Deals
Score a $100 Amazon gift card with any Galaxy Tab S9 purchase
Act fast, this deal ends on September 24th
If you’re considering a new tablet purchase in the near future, drop what you’re doing and check out this offer. Amazon is offering a killer deal on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+, complete with a $100 Amazon gift card to sweeten the pot.
The Galaxy Tab S9, usually priced at $920, is now just $800, a cool 13% off. The S9+ has dropped from $1,120 to $999, an 11% discount. And don’t forget, there’s a $100 gift card in the mix.
These tablets are no slouches
The S9 features an 11-inch high-quality screen, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The S9+ ups the ante with a larger 12.4-inch screen, a more powerful battery, and a 512GB storage option. That’s a lot of bang for your buck!
Act fast, this deal ends on September 24th. Use the code PDHMT3LPAACC at checkout to claim your gift card. And for those who prefer to shop directly from Samsung, they’re offering the same discounts, but without the gift card.
