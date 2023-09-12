Hate passwords? Get 3 free months of Dashlane Premium

Listen up, deal-hunters, and forgetful password recyclers. The universe has heard your cries for help and has answered in the form of a deal that’s as sweet as finding a forgotten $20 bill in your jeans pocket.

Starting today and only until September 17th, Dashlane is offering new customers a chance to level up their password game with three months of FREE access to their Premium Plan.

Yes, you read that right – free, as in “no money,” “zero dollars,” or “less expensive than your morning coffee.”

Just use the promo code 3FREE at checkout, and voila! You’ll have a yearlong portable password protection plan that even your tech-challenged Aunt Linda could navigate.

3 Free Months of Dashlane Premium 4.5 Dashlane is a comprehensive password manager that offers robust security features. With unlimited password storage, autofill, password generation, and health scoring, it simplifies online security while providing advanced monitoring capabilities. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, if you’re thinking, “I have a notebook for my passwords!” Well, let me tell you, Dashlane is more than just a digital notebook. It’s like a Swiss Army Knife for your online security.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

With this deal, you get unlimited password storage, autofill functionality (because who has time to type?), password generation (so you can finally stop using ‘password123’), and health scoring to keep your passwords in check.

And if that’s not enough, the Premium Plan also includes Dark Web Monitoring and phishing alerts.

So, while you’re binge-watching your favorite shows, Dashlane will be like your digital bodyguard, keeping an eye out for any shady characters lurking in the corners of the internet.

Remember, this deal is as fleeting as a shooting star, so grab it before it’s gone. Use code 3FREE at checkout before September 17th and join the ranks of people who have better things to do than remember passwords.

Trust us, it’s a good club to be in.

3 Free Months of Dashlane Premium 4.5 Dashlane is a comprehensive password manager that offers robust security features. With unlimited password storage, autofill, password generation, and health scoring, it simplifies online security while providing advanced monitoring capabilities. What We Like: This limited-time offer provides 3 months free access to Dashlane's Premium Plan, a significant cost saving for new customers.

Dashlane's advanced features, including Dark Web Monitoring and phishing alerts, provide an extra layer of security that goes beyond basic password management.

The ease of use and cross-device functionality make Dashlane a practical solution for anyone, regardless of their tech-savviness. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news