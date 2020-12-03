Discovery is launching its own streaming service in January and it starts at $4.99 per month

It seems these days that just about everyone has a streaming service. There’s Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Quibi, Peacock – the list goes on. But it doesn’t stop there. The next player to enter the arena is, get ready for this, the Discovery Channel, and they’re calling it Discovery+, because of course they are.

The service is set to launch on January 4, and it will cost $6.99 a month. There’s also an ad-supported option that runs for $4.99 a month. These prices make Discovery’s streaming service one of the cheapest streaming options available.

So what exactly does Discovery+ have to offer? Well, seeing that the media company owns channels like HGTV and the Food Network (not to mention Shark Week), they’ll have plenty of content to keep viewers busy. But partnerships will make or break the service. This is why the company is teaming up with A&E, the History Channel, and Lifetime – adding content from their channels to the Discovery+ streaming service.

For the full list of some of the offerings, Discovery+ has to offer, The Streamable has the complete, which can be found here. Here are some exclusives that will be available at launch:

New 90 Day Fiance series, and home to the entire 90 Day Fiance universe

A new Long Island Medium series

A new travel and food series starring Food Networks’ Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis.

New House Hunters series

A new series from Magnolia Network’s Chip and Joanna Gaines

As to where users can access the service is still a bit unclear at the moment. According to CNBC, “some competitors have had trouble negotiating with Amazon and Roku.” Discovery has not made any formal announcements as to where the service will be hosted.

According to Discovery, the company already has 5 million paying subscribers globally. And with the launch of Discovery+, they hope to add to that number. But with the growing number of streaming services popping up left and right, it’s hard not to imagine that they’re going to have a difficult time. I mean, look at what happened to Quibi.

