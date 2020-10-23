Quibi will be shut down ‘on or about’ Dec. 1, but what happens to its original content?

As we reported yesterday, Quibi is shutting down. Yup, the short-form mobile streaming service that was launched just six months ago, is closing up shop. Why? Well, apparently, people weren’t really all that into it. Long story short, the company wasn’t making money, and the decision was made to shut down sooner rather than later to return as much money to investors as possible.

So when exactly is Quibi closing up shop? According to a report in Variety, Quibi is telling its subscribers that they’re officially pulling the plug to the service “on or about” December 1, 2020. That gives the company a little more than a month to get their affairs in order. Yikes.

So what happens to all of Quibi’s original programming after December 1? According to the company’s customer support page, they’re really not sure either. “At this time we do not know if the Quibi content will be available anywhere after our last day of service.”

The obvious move Quibi should be taking is shopping these shows to other streaming providers. But before the company announced they had plans to shut down the streaming service, The Information reported that the company’s co-founder, Jeffrey Katzenberg, apparently went to Facebook and NBCUniversal and tried to sell its catalog of content. Neither company was interested.

From here, who knows what’s going to happen to the Quibi catalog of content. There’s has to be a buyer out there somewhere. As to who will pull the trigger on it, the options are slim at this point. So if you’re trying to watch what Quibi has to offer, you better do it soon because time is running out.

