Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for June 2021

Every month, Microsoft gives away free games to its Xbox Live Gold subscribers, and June is no different. Xbox is giving away four titles to Gold subscribers during the month of June as part of the Games with Gold incentive.

The free games will be able to be claimed over the course of the month of June. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S owners who have an Xbox Live Gold subscription will be able to claim all four of these games for free. This feature alone makes Xbox Live Gold worth the price. Who doesn’t love free games?

As a reminder, you will have to have an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to redeem the Games with Gold each month.

Free Games with Gold for June 2021

The month of June includes some interesting additions to the Games with Gold list. Microsoft decided to go with a fighting theme for the Xbox 360 classics that will be available in June.

Take on the role of your favorite superhero in Injustice: Gods Among Us or relive the glory days of fighting games with NeoGeo Battle Coliseum.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

The King’s Bird – Available June 1 to 30

– Available June 1 to 30 Shadows: Awakening – Available June 16 to July 15

– Available June 16 to July 15 NeoGeo Battle Coliseum – Available June 1 to 15

– Available June 1 to 15 Injustice: Gods Among Us – Available June 16 to 30

And there you have it. These are Microsoft’s free Games with Gold for the month of June. Even though this month doesn’t include any major blockbuster hits, they’re all still free. And nothing beats free games!

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.