Apple’s first major event of 2023, the WWDC 2023, showcased a range of new products, such as the 15-inch MacBook Air and Vision Pro.

But this year, fans are especially eager for the iPhone 15’s release, likely due to the perceived lack of innovation in the iPhone 14 series.

With few major updates both internally and externally, anticipation is high for the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to feature significant improvements in the camera department, even in the base model.

The entire iPhone 15 series is rumored to feature a 48 MP camera

The latest report from ITHome suggests Sony is struggling with “Insufficient production capacity.”

Now, why is this so important?

Sony, a major camera supplier for Apple, is reportedly struggling with production capacity due to increased demand for color filter films associated with the transition to the iPhone 15 series, including both standard and Plus models.

According to ITHome, the upcoming iPhone models are set to receive a significant camera upgrade, with all models featuring a 48MP primary sensor.

While the iPhone 14 series saw a notable difference between the Pro and standard models, with the Pro and Pro Max featuring the new Dynamic Island design and superior camera system, it was ultimately the camera system that proved to be the primary selling point for the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

This year, Apple is going in a different direction, with multiple new upgrades available to non-Pro model users. However, it remains to be seen how Apple will differentiate between the Pro and non-Pro models.

It’s likely that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature greater performance thanks to the exclusive A17 Bionic chipset, but there are no confirmed hardware differences at this time.

While both Pro and non-Pro models will see upgrades, the Pro models will receive a facelift with a new rounded-edge design inspired by the latest MacBooks.

There are also rumors that Apple may replace the stainless steel frames with a sturdier titanium frame for the Pro models.

Lastly, the iPhone 15 upgrade we all know is definitely coming is the new USB-C port (at least in the UK), marking the end of Apple’s exclusive use of its Lightning Ports.

