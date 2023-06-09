Connect with us

Apple will automatically blur your nudes in iOS 17

The image blurring feature will be disabled by default on iOS 17. So, you have to manually enable the feature.

Image: KnowTechie

Apple announced and showcased iOS 17 at WWDC 2023. Apple’s mobile platform looks quite smooth and brings a ton of new improvements and features for iPhone users. 

At the event, one of the biggest hits was Apple’s improvement to autocorrect.

Using AI and machine learning, Apple figured out how to stop annoying its users and resolved the irritating “ducking” problem, allowing users to curse freely, faster, and more efficiently.

Although the improvement was eagerly anticipated, the company also announced the addition of its sensitive content warning feature that automatically blurs nude images.

No more nudes for the wicked

So, the next time someone sends you unwanted nudes or explicit pictures and has an iPhone running iOS 17, Apple’s features will warn you that the image you’re about to view contains sensitive images while presenting a set of options.

This is all due to the new sensitive content warning feature that scans texted images. And if it sees any funny business, images are automatically blurred.

This image is warning against viewing or sharing naked photos or videos, and is providing advice on how to handle the situation if one is feeling pressured to do so. Full Text: 9:41 100% 9:41 100% - < Back This photo could It's your choice, but be sensitive. make sure you feel Are you sure you safe. want to view? Don't share anything you don't want to. Talk to someone you trust if you Naked photos and videos show the feel pressured to view naked photos private body parts that are usually or videos. covered by underwear or bathing suits. You're not alone and can always talk It's not your fault, but naked photos Don't View Not Now Message a Grown-Up I'm Sure View
Image: KnowTechie

If this is ringing any bells, iOS 15.2 added a Communication Safety feature, which did the same but only for children. However, Apple left an option to view the image. 

Similarly, in iOS 17, Apple will blur nude or explicit images, but this time for adults. Apple is also providing the option to unblur or view images.

The image blurring feature will be disabled by default on iOS 17. So, you have to manually enable the feature to protect yourself or others against nudity after updating.

Lastly, Apple has clarified if the sensitive content warning is issued on-device.

“As with Communication Safety, all image and video processing for Sensitive Content Warning occurs on-device, so Apple does not get access to the content,” Apple wrote in a press release.

Currently, iOS 17 developer beta is available free on all eligible iPhones. However, fair warning: The iOS 17 developer beta is extremely unstable. So, be sure to make a data backup and install it at your own risk. 

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

