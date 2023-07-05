Strap in, folks. The iPhone 15 rumor mill is churning again, and this time it’s all about the iPhone 15’s battery life.

As per a 9to5Mac report via ITHome, whispers are growing louder that Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone might blow our minds with a massive boost in battery performance.

Details? Sparse. But who needs ’em when you’ve got industry insiders hinting at Apple pulling some serious tech wizardry out of its hat.

The buzz around the iPhone 15’s battery life isn’t just hot air. It comes from a place of deep-seated need for smartphones that can keep up with our increasingly digital lives without conking out mid-day.

A beefier battery would be more than just another feature – it’d be a game-changer

Apple has always been one for putting user experience front and center, so it wouldn’t surprise us if they’re cooking up something big on the battery front.

I mean, after all, batteries are supposed to get better with each phone. You never expect them to be worse than the previous year, right?

I would think so. But for clarity’s sake, here’s a brief rundown on the iPhone’s battery capacity over the last five years.

Year Model Battery Capacity (mAh) 2022 iPhone 13 Pro Max 4352 2021 iPhone 12 Pro Max 3687 2020 iPhone 11 3110 2019 iPhone XS 2658 2018 iPhone X 2716

Rumor Rating 80/100

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves here – these are still rumors we’re talking about. They’re fun to speculate on, but remember to take them with a healthy dose of skepticism until Tim Cook himself takes the stage to unveil the iPhone 15.

Apple has never shied away from pushing tech boundaries before, so improved battery life seems right up their alley as part of their ongoing commitment to innovation.

So while we wait (im)patiently for D-Day, these tantalizing tidbits about potentially longer-lasting batteries have certainly added an extra dash of excitement to the mix.

As our reliance on smartphones continues its upward trajectory, enhanced battery performance could well turn into Apple’s ace in the hole.

But until we get something more concrete than rumors, all we can do is sit tight and keep our eyes peeled for official word from Cupertino.

