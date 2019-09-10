It’s 2019 and Google Docs finally shows you your word count as you type

If you do any sort of writing, for work or school, you probably do quite a bit of it in Google Docs. I mean, why wouldn’t you? It’s easy to use, easily accessible, and makes collaboration a breeze. If you are doing any writing of that sorts, however, you probably are trying to keep up with your word count, right?

Well, you can always just click Tools -> Word Count, but that means taking your fingers off the keyboard and if you are anything like me, that break in concentration means a 32-minute Instagram break. This article would have been finished at least 15 minutes earlier, but I had to go see how to check word count on GDocs, so you see what I mean.

Thankfully, and let’s not forget that it is 2019, Google Docs will display your word count (if you want it to)

Now, you can finally keep that word count reminder on screen with just a couple of clicks.

Here’s how to display your word count on Google Docs:

When in a GDoc, click Tools Click Word Count Check the box at the bottom that says Display word count while typing

That’s it, that’s all you have to do. Did we need to do a numbered list explaining such simple steps? Maybe not, but gotta keep that SEO fresh, ya dig?

