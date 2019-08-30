Play as a terrible fowl in Untitled Goose Game

According to the official Nintendo Twitter, the long-awaited Untitled Goose Game is finally coming out on September 20.

YOU ARE A HORRIBLE GOOSE. Oh my god.

Watch the new Untitled Goose Game trailer here

Never heard of this one? Untitled Goose Game is a game where you play as a mischievous goose, constantly messing with a poor farmer. You’re given clear goals like “get the farmer’s hat” but no clear path to achieve them, leaving the creative problem solving completely up to you. I’ve been following this game since GDC 2018 and I absolutely cannot wait to get my hands on it. I mean come on, when can you play as a goose?

Untitled Goose Game is being developed by House House and published by Panic, the same studio behind the Playdate handheld we covered a few months ago. When it comes out, it will be available on Windows, Mac, and Nintendo Switch.

Will you be playing as the horrible goose when this one comes out? What are you looking forward to first? Stealing breakfast from hapless villagers? Dropping belongings in the pond? Scaring folks with your nightmarish honking and rows and rows of goose teeth? (Yes, geese have teeth. It’s horrifying.)

What do you think? Plan on picking up Untitled Goose Game? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

