Microsoft gears up for Project xCloud with a new Xbox One controller phone clip

Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming service is still in early testing, with no release date in sight, but maybe this new product from the company is a subtle hint.

The company has started selling a smartphone clip that attaches directly to your Xbox One controller so when xCloud finally releases, you’ll be ready. You can pre-order the clip now, but I refuse to live in a world where I recommend that you pre-order a freaking plastic clip.

That being said, from the specs, it looks like a nice clip. It features two points of articulation and rubberized clips to make sure the phone stays secure. The clip will hold phones up to 79mm wide. To put that in perspective, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is 77.8mm wide.

The clip is the first mobile accessory attached to Project xCloud

The $15 clip is part of Microsoft’s “Designed for Xbox” initiative. James Shields, Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft, notes in a blog post, “Today, we’re excited to announce that we will be expanding the Designed for Xbox ecosystem to include mobile gaming.” The blog post also notes that the company is looking at partnerships with various companies, including the wonderful 8bitDo, as well as Razer.

With streaming services like Google Stadia charging full steam ahead, it’s good to see Microsoft is thinking about its own game streaming project in the form of accessories. Personally, I’d rather see some more information about the actually streaming capabilities, but I guess we’ll take what we can get.

What do you think? Interested in Project xCloud? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

