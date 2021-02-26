Zoom is making automatic closed captioning free for all users

This Thursday, Jen Hill, a Product Marketing Manager at Zoom, published a post on Zoom’s official blog in which she revealed that Live Transcription will be available for accounts, including free ones.

Zoom is one of the many tech companies that have experienced massive growth since the start of the pandemic. The rise of online learning and remote work propelled Zoom’s growth and significantly increased the company’s income. As a result, they forwarded a substantial part of that income towards innovation and new features.

Live transcriptions were one of many new features introduced to make Zoom even more appealing to its customers and bring many new ones. However, the feature was available only to paying customers for a while.

According to the blog post, the new feature will be available to all accounts by the fall of 2021. But, free users that need this feature sooner should request it by filling out a short Google form. Jen Hill also explained that they expect a massive number of requests. Because of that, she asked for patience while they try to accommodate everyone.

Currently, live transcription is available only in English. There is no word from the company whether they plan to add new languages and when they plan to do so. Google Meet, one of Zoom’s main competitors, also offers automatic free captioning.

