Zoom is working on an email service and a calendar app

Zoom is essentially a household name now. Just about everyone uses it. And with companies like Microsoft and Google rushing to get similar products out the door, Zoom is doing the same thing, just the other way around. According to a new report from The Information, the company is working on a new email service and calendar app to compete with Google and Microsoft.

According to the report, development is already in progress, at least for the email product. The calendar app is still some ways away, and the report doesn’t specifically say if that app is in its development phase. The email service seems to be web-based, and the company plans to test it sometime as early as next year.

Are these products consumers will actually see, or is this something the company is internally testing? Who knows, but this report from The Information does hint that Zoom is working on something big like a full enterprise app suite. The report mentions job listings looking for candidates to work on “exciting chat features,” but really, that could mean anything.

This would make a lot of sense for Zoom. Seeing that Google and Microsoft have a habit of ripping off other people’s ideas, it’s sort of refreshing to see a company do the same thing to them. However, it’s going to be a lot harder for Zoom to pull this off, seeing its competitors already offer these features.

